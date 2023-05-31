Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,906 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

MRVI stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 38.41% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

