Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 34000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Maritime Resources Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$16.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; Green Bay project, as well as Whisker Valley project situated in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Orion deposit located to the east of Hammerdown.

