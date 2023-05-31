Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,654 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.21% of Mercury General worth $41,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 60.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5,688.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mercury General from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

