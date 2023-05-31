Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,625 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Delek US by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 3.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of DK opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

