Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,180 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Resources Connection by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,475,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after buying an additional 67,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Resources Connection by 3,631.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 244,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 237,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Resources Connection

In other Resources Connection news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $1,016,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,455.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Resources Connection Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.71. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.92 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 7.81%. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

See Also

