Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,307 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Insider Activity

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,840,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,126,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,446,835.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 520,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,840,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $43.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.83 and a quick ratio of 20.84. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of -0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.49. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.29. Analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.