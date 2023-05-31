Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 393 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Glaukos by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,250,000 after buying an additional 47,459 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GKOS opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $701,702.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552,353.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,373 shares of company stock valued at $924,400. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

