Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,909 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,251,000 after buying an additional 193,970 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,449 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in New York Times by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 399,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYT opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.37 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

New York Times declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

