Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 966 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 82.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Energizer Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ENR opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.30 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 93.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.34%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

