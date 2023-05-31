Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 38,135 Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 38,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPB stock opened at $21.03 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $100.96 million for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, Chairman David Edward Glazek bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $104,600.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,915.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

