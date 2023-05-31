Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 51.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 68,844 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,447,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,861,000 after acquiring an additional 80,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after acquiring an additional 460,153 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth bought 14,500 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 153,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,201,454.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 14,500 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of -0.12.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.