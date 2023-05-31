Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 157.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

