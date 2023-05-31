Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,155 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,048,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,309,000 after buying an additional 46,474 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 405,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 56,620 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 19.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 29.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $202,883.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

