Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,003 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 133,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

PagerDuty Trading Up 1.3 %

PagerDuty stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 34.63% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The firm had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $66,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,707,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $66,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,707,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $2,373,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,066,580.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,187 shares of company stock worth $7,952,183. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.