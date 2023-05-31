Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,395 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Johanna Friedl-Naderer sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $33,819.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,180.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $59,816.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,895.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Johanna Friedl-Naderer sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $33,819.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,180.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 864,494 shares of company stock worth $22,101,441. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have commented on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

