Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,252 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in RingCentral by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,773,000 after acquiring an additional 808,987 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 492,925 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in RingCentral by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 718,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 100,399 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $83,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,250 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $115,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,096.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $302,454.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,432,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $68.54.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

