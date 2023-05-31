Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 679.83% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 24,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $250,427.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,396.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

