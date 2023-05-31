Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 17.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,501,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,013 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,652,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 72,458 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 572,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 430,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

Shares of RNW opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ReNew Energy Global Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

