Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,973 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

FFBC opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.06. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $264.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FFBC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.