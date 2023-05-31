Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,103,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,686,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 249,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 205,264 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,903,000.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

United States Oil Fund stock opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $57.83 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.97.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

