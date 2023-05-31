Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $822,000 Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,740. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

