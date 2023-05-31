Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $844,000 Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in FibroGen by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

FGEN stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.80.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $153,641.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 259,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 31,589 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $638,097.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,774,333.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 7,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $153,641.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,203 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

