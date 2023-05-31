Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $869,000 Holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 100,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $3,186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,792,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,972,777.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $3,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,972,777.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 70,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $2,442,461.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,409,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,937,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,011,996 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

