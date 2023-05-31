Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $909,000 Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NOG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.02. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. The company had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.