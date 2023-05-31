Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $915,000 Stock Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in Laureate Education by 13.3% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 46.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Laureate Education had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAUR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laureate Education

In other news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $302,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,706.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

