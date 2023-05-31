Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $943,000 Position in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,144 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 842,517 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.22. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.50.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

