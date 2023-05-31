Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $953,000 Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3,818.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.19. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $62.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

