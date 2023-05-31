Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $966,000 Stock Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stride were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stride by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 47,583 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Stride by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stride by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $47.35.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Stride had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $470.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

LRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

