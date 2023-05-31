Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $969,000 Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ambev by 37.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 280,753 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ambev by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 264,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 38.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 140,617 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ambev by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ABEV. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.74.

Ambev Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 18.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.