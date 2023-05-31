Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,845,000 after acquiring an additional 100,206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,411,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolent Health by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EVH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evolent Health Price Performance

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,544,601.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,066 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,031.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $3,991,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,977.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 73,928 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,544,601.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 878,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,223,031.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 384,284 shares of company stock worth $13,147,855. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -74.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.