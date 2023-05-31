Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 43.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

