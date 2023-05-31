Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVTC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $974,009.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $121,847.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,241.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 27,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $974,009.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,682. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVTC opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. Analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

