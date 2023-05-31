Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $37,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,843.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,399.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,202 shares of company stock valued at $599,822. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

