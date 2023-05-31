Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $862,000 in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 222,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Price Performance
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (BCAN)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.