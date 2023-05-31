Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $862,000 in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 222,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops, markets, and sells customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, workforce management, contact center operations, and asset management; and New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

