Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $997,000 in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,029,000. INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in GeoPark by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 157,586 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GeoPark by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 425,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 132,450 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GeoPark by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 137,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
GeoPark Trading Down 2.0 %
GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.43 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 265.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
GeoPark Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 14.02%.
About GeoPark
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GeoPark (GPRK)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.