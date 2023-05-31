Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $997,000 in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,029,000. INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in GeoPark by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after buying an additional 157,586 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GeoPark by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 425,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 132,450 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GeoPark by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 137,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GeoPark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GPRK opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $568.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.51. GeoPark Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $231.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.43 million. GeoPark had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 265.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that GeoPark Limited will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

