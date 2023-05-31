Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,232,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528,151 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seelos Therapeutics were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,438,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 634.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,586,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,984 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 504,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 342.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 496,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 384,552 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Seelos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Seelos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

SEEL opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.52.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of products that address significant unmet needs in Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The company was founded by Raj Mehra in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

