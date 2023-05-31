Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 380,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,760 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 36.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,712,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,524 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in SmartRent by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,903,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after buying an additional 4,459,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SmartRent by 191,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,506,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,530,000 after buying an additional 10,500,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SmartRent by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after buying an additional 395,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SmartRent in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,980,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMRT opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. SmartRent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $707.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $40.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMRT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on SmartRent from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Insider Activity at SmartRent

In related news, Director Alana Beard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,173. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

