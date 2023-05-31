Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $975,000 Investment in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $61.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 107.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.23.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

