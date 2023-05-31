Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 973,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Senseonics by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,097,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,431,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,932 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 221.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,867,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,324,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,971 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 783.9% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 632,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 561,300 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics Stock Performance

SENS stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 10.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Senseonics ( NYSEAMERICAN:SENS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Senseonics had a net margin of 314.37% and a return on equity of 266.98%. The company had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of an implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a glucose monitoring device which includes sensors, smart transmitters, and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.