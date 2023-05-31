Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,431 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,885,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,823,000 after acquiring an additional 97,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 55,291 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.08. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $36.92.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 45.64%.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Insider Activity at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In related news, Director Christopher E. Fogal acquired 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,274.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

