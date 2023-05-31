Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 342 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Axos Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Axos Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

AX stock opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $51.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick bought 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul Grinberg purchased 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mosich Nick purchased 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

