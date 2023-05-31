Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -79.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Definitive Healthcare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $56,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,743,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,883,084.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Definitive Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.