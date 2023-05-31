Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 369.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 468,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 368,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,218,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,983,000 after purchasing an additional 175,723 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 9.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 45,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,797.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CL King cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

