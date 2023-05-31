Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hello Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 255.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOMO opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. Hello Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $11.54.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $465.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. Hello Group had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.80 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

