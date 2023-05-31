Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 15,584 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,584 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,345,000 after buying an additional 2,843,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,508,000 after buying an additional 1,765,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 503.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,814,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,606,000 after buying an additional 1,513,857 shares during the period. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,410,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 5.3 %

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 98.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.