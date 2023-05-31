Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 30,876 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 591,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,876 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DouYu International by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,766,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 531,655 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 3,158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 353,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOYU opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a market cap of $311.79 million, a P/E ratio of 48.77 and a beta of 1.04. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.12.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOYU. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of DouYu International to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DouYu International to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on DouYu International from $2.70 to $2.10 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DouYu International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.10 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of a game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

