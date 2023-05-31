Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 33,836 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 616,056 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 33,836 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,469,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,277,000 after acquiring an additional 387,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,966,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,907,000 after acquiring an additional 318,269 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 18,766,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,839,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,377,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,861,000 after acquiring an additional 145,816 shares during the period. Finally, Plustick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 10,050,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 138.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.76%. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. Analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $418,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Monroe III acquired 3,000,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $2,910,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $418,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares in the company, valued at $13,407,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,784,038 shares of company stock worth $3,686,949. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $0.97 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

