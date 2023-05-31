Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 6,645 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JOYY were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in JOYY by 135.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 32,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 11.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA cut their price target on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Benchmark cut their price target on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JOYY in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

JOYY Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of YY opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.57. JOYY had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $604.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. Research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.94%.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through the BIGO and All Other segments.

