Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 70,719 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,719 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LFST. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 97,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $722,686.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,512,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,958,476.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,368. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Separately, TD Cowen lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.04.

LFST stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.