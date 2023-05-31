Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,135 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,120 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,446.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 40,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,446.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $88,935.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 21,796 shares in the company, valued at $839,146. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on NBTB shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

NBTB opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $48.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.54.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

See Also

